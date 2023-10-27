So What If I Rejected Baahubali? Sridevi In Interview

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Sridevi was recently interviewed by a senior journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand where she opened up about her latest movie MOM and also about rejecting teh role of Sivagami in Baahubali.

When Sridevi was asked if she has seen Baahubali, the actress revealed that she never watched it,“No. To be honest, No I didn't see the movie. But I would like to talk about this because I thought I decided maybe I will talk about this in Hyderabad. Because it become a big issue. People are talking and imagining things. I have my own reasons. And why people are asking me about this after Baahubali part 2? There are many films I refused. Why aren't they talking about it? Why only this film?”.

Though we would have loved to see Sri in a film of the scale of 'Baahubali', we also know that she has always been choosy about her characters.

Sri will be soon seen in film MOM with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. Talking about the movie she said, "I think it's the best time to be in the film industry. I feel fortunate that I am still able to be part of these films. And filmmakers are exploring and making different subjects which are also woman-oriented films like Piku, Kahaani, Queen and of course English Vinglish.”

MOM is directed by Ravi Udyawar is a thriller that follows the journey of a mother trying to protect her daughter and is scheduled to release on July 7.

The actress also spoke about her elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor who will soon make her Bollywood debut. When asked whether Jhanvi reminds her of her initial days in the film industry, Sridevi said,” Yes. She is very naive very affectionate, and there are many qualities I can see in her”.



