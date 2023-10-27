Happy Birthday Dileep: 7 Best Films Of Malayalam Actor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Popular Malayalam actor Dileep turned 56 years old today (Oct 27). He has been a part of many successful films in his career. Here are seven highly acclaimed movies featuring Dileep.

Dileep turned 56 years old today (Oct 27). He has been a part of many successful films in his career. Here are seven highly acclaimed movies featuring Dileep.

This comedy-drama explores cultural differences between India and Canada. Dileep's performance in the lead role was well-received.

In this comedy-drama, Dileep plays the role of a stuttering lawyer. The film was a success, and Dileep's performance was praised.

This action-comedy film directed by Johnny Antony was a commercial hit, and Dileep's portrayal of the bumbling detective C.I.D. Moosa was well-received.

This fantasy comedy film featured Dileep as a magician. Though it received mixed reviews, Dileep's performance was noted.

This romantic comedy features Dileep and Mamta Mohandas in the lead roles. The film was a commercial success and Dileep's performance was praised.

Another comedy film that was a box office success, "Kalyanaraman" is known for its humorous plot and Dileep's entertaining performance.

This film is considered one of the iconic movies in Dileep's career. It's a comedy-drama that was a major hit and elevated Dileep's status in the industry.