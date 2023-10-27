Suffering From PCOS? Just Avoid These 7 Food Items

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that can affect people with ovaries. It's important to manage your diet if you have PCOS, as certain foods can exacerbate symptoms. Here are seven food items to avoid if you have PCOS.

High sugar intake can lead to insulin resistance, which is common in PCOS. Avoid sugary snacks, desserts, and sweetened beverages.

Foods like white bread, pasta, and rice can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. Opt for whole grains like whole wheat bread and brown rice instead.

Some dairy products contain added hormones, which can disrupt hormone balance further. Choose organic or hormone-free dairy options.

Trans fats found in fried and processed foods can worsen inflammation and insulin resistance. Opt for healthier cooking methods like baking, grilling, or steaming.

These are foods that quickly raise blood sugar levels. Choose low-GI options like steel-cut oats or whole-grain cereal.

Red and processed meats can lead to inflammation and may worsen PCOS symptoms. Limit your intake and opt for leaner protein sources like poultry, fish, and plant-based options.

While some soy products can be part of a balanced diet, excessive consumption may affect hormone levels. It's best to moderate your intake of soy-based foods.