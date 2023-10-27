Ann Licater, The New Age Recording Artist And World Flutist, Releases New Album BETWEEN THE STARS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Between the Stars" album cover art

Cul de Sac Mystic Productions' seventh solo album release, featuring flute passages for meditation and inspiration, releases worldwide on October 27, 2023

- Ann LicaterBURBANK, CALIFORNIA, US, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- One year after the release of Ann Licater's award-winning album Whispers from Earth, she continues her focus on solo-inspired compositions that evoke stillness and peace, this time extending her inspiration to the mysteries and vastness of the cosmos. Between the Stars is the seventh album on the artist's independent record label Cul de Sac Mystic Productions.“As with my previous recordings, the flute represents the traveler journeying to new places with each breath- allowing the listener to discover a new sense of self, calm and ease. This time the journey is through the cosmos,” reflects Licater.Music writer Jonathan Widran The JW VIBE notes,“Ann creates a sonic dreamscape that gives wing to our celestial imagination.”Between the Stars-a collection of 14 meditative tracks-showcases Licater's distinct artistry on an array of world flutes including Native American, Native American-style, folk, silver and silver alto as well as piano and crystal bowls with improvisational jazz, New Age and ambient influences. Licater serves as executive producer, co-producer, composer, publisher, artist and indie label owner continuing her expansion into world flute-based Contemporary Instrumental and soul-soothing New Age music to help listeners find inner peace and well-being.“The album is a 45-minute meditative journey-something I love to encourage since we all need time to center ourselves,” reflects Licater.Returning to co-produce with Licater is Ivar Lunde, Jr. who also is the recording, mixing and mastering engineer and the only guest musician- performing on a variety of instruments including frame drum, synths, guitar and acoustic bass.Radio focus tracks include:“Ancient Traveler” a solo Native American-style flute piece;“Between the Stars” a soothing flute melody with bass and synth; and“Luminous Waters,” with Licater playing both piano and flutes in a lush improvisation.This album, akin to Licater's other releases, is an artful, sonic journey designed for mindfulness practices, meditation, well-being, yoga, spa, healing arts, creativity, study, sleep, and stress reduction.Between the Stars is the most recent release on the artist's Cul de Sac Mystic Productions label, which also includes Following the Call (2007), Doorway to a Dream (2010), Invitation from Within (2013), Beyond the Waves (2016), Quiet Spaces: Flute Meditations for Mindfulness and Relaxation (2018), Whispers from Earth (2022.)Full tracks and samples at Spotify , Amazon and HearNow for all platforms.For more information, visit .Between the Stars Track Listing:1.Divine Skies2.Ancient Traveler3.Between the Stars4.Sunbirds5.Luminous Waters6.Dream Passages7.Shades of Stillness8.Distant Realm9.Angelic Echoes10 Garden11 Light12 Voices13 Star14 LullabyLinkshearnowLinktr/AnnLicaterAnnLicaterfacebook/AnnLicatertwitter/AnnLicaterInstagram/AnnLicaterAnn Licater is a California-based, award-winning recording artist, world flutist, producer publisher (ASCAP) and composer (ASCAP). Her artistry and signature sound on Native American and world flutes has been lauded and embraced worldwide, heard via inflight entertainment, on spa radio stations and in yoga studios and beyond. She studied with master Native American flutist R. Carlos Nakai (Navajo-Ute) complementing her classical flute training at the Mac Phail Center for Music in Minneapolis, MN. Licater holds a B.A. in Bus. Admin. from The University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN and an M.L.A .from Naropa University, Boulder, CO. where she studied Art-As-Meditation and Spirituality.Cul de Sac Mystic Productions is Ann Licater's Indie music label and publishing company (ASCAP) featuring a unique blend of world flute-focused original melodies and inspired improvisational compositions. Licater's music is popular on the Spa channel for Sirius XM, Music Choice's Soundscapes as well as Pandora, Spotify and Apple Music. Music from the catalog has been featured as in-flight entertainment in the well-being and relaxation categories. Her track“Xiao Garden” was chosen for Kim Kardashian's“Crystal Meditation” playlist launch on Spotify. Licater's work has been recognized by Amazon music editors (Top Ten Best New Age Album), Independent Music Awards (Nomination for Best New Age Song) and Peace Song Awards (Winner "Sound Healing").

