Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's Rumoured Boyfriend Samarth Jurel's Entry To Spice Up Reality Show

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The wait is finally over. The makers of Salman Khan's reality show have dropped riveting hints about the two wildcard entries who will spice up the drama level inside the BB 17 house. In a shocking twist, the channel is ready to unveil the two new contestants in the second week. Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai are entering the show on Weekend Ka Vaar. The channel has ended fans' anticipation and dropped a new promo after the telecast of Thursday's (October 26) episode, leaving the audiences with passionate Bigg Boss fans excited.

The identity of Manasvi and Samarth was disclosed in the promo, which is now going viral on social media. The duo is ready and set to amplify the entertainment quotient and get a zing of masala with their surprising entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Interestingly, the makers are welcoming the wildcard contestants in the initial stage of the game. Was it a pre-planned move, or did the TRP of Bigg Boss 17 compel the creative team to introduce the wildcard entries in the second week? Only time will tell.

Samarth is a well-known and well-known TV actor who has worked in shows like Udaariyaan and Maitree. He is a known face on social media as he enjoys a significant fan following on Instagram. With over 5 lakh Instagram users, the actor is the most followed Bigg Boss 17 star on the platform.

Samarth shot to fame after playing the role of Nikhil Kapoor opposite Sonakshi Batra in Udaariyaan. The Indore boy completed his schooling from his hometown and even pursued an acting course. He started his career by working as a model and later shifted gear to acting. After making his acting debut with Udaariyaan in 2022, he worked in Mission Indore.

While the two celebrities are tight-lipped and have not opened up about their relationship rumours, gossip mills suggest they are dating each other. A video featuring Samarth and Isha went viral on the internet before his entry inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Speculations about Isha and Samarth dating each other have been rampant for a long time. However, the rumoured couple has not reacted to the conjecture about their love life.

