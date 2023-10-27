Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Gets Furious At Abhishek Kumar For Labelling Her 'Duplicate Parineeti'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15, with Salman Khan returning as host. This season has many fascinating and unique contestants. In the previous episode, October 26, Mannara Chopra had a major verbal spat with Abhishek Kumar after he kept comparing her to her cousin sister, Parineeti Chopra. Ankita Lokhande told Abhishek how Mannara gets irked and triggered into aggression whenever anyone speaks about her cousins, Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra. In the episode, Ankita told Abhishek, "Abhi bol do Parineeti ki behen hai, dekhna kitna bhadak jayegi." They also wondered if there were any issues in their family.

Abhishek, however, found Mannara's trigger and decided to use it against her. Later, in the pool area, Abhishek undirectly took potshots at Mannara by saying, "Ye idhar se Parineeti Chopra lag rahi hai, side se Parineeti lag rahi thi." At first, Mannara chose to ignore him, but he kept trying to trigger her.

Abhishek further said, "Duplicate Parineeti." At this point, Mannara lost her calm and said, "Meri family ko involve kyun kar rahe ho, meri family ko involve karke footage le raha hai."

Abhishek yelled at her, saying, "Sunn, aaj ke baat agar tune merko yeh bola toh dekh lena." In a rage, Mannara threw a pillow at him. Mannara also said that talking about families is forbidden.

Besides this, another huge and painful fight happened between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain due to his closeness with Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya. Ankita had fought with Abhishek. So when she found him sitting and gelling with Vicky, then in reaction, Ankita made a face. Vicky got upset and went to talk to her. He asked Ankita about her behaviour and said, "Yeh bahot ghatiya hai. Zindagi mey kuch toh diya nahi, peace of mind toh dede. (This is ridiculous. You have not given me anything in life. At least let me have my peace of mind)." He lashed out angrily at her. He also said, "Chii, mujhe sharam aati hai" and "It is the worst side of you that I never saw."

