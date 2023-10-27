Israel-Hamas War: Supermodel Bella Hadid Opens Up On Generational Crisis; Here's What She Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bella Hadid, of Palestinian descent, has broken her silence on the Israel-Hamas conflict, expressing her deep concerns about the suffering of innocent lives and families that has spanned decades. Let's delve into her recent statements, her experiences, and her impassioned plea for peace in the region.

Facing Threats: Since speaking out about the conflict, Bella Hadid has faced an alarming wave of daily death threats, leading to concerns for her family's safety. Despite these threats, she remains resolute, stating that fear is not an option. Hadid emphasizes that the people of Palestine, particularly in Gaza, cannot afford silence and need their voices to be heard.

Condemnation of Terrorism: Bella Hadid unequivocally condemns terrorist attacks on civilians, regardless of their nationality. She stresses the importance of protecting women and children caught in the crossfire. Hadid firmly stands with the "Free Palestine" movement, challenging harmful stereotypes that have often portrayed Palestinians as terrorists.

Personal Connection: Hadid shares her family's history as refugees who were forced to leave their homes due to settler invasions and violence against Palestinian communities. She speaks of the generational trauma that her Palestinian blood carries and expresses the deep pain she feels as she witnesses the trauma unfolding in the region.

Advocacy for Immediate Action: In her final remarks, Bella Hadid calls for urgent action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. She highlights the critical need for clean water, power for hospitals, and access to adequate medical care for the people suffering in the region.