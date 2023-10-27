Independent Horror Film Takes Chance This Halloween With Original Storyline

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Filmmaker Bryan Brooks Knows Audiences Yearn For Originality And Surprise

- Bryan BrooksNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Shocking concepts and unexpected plot twists are not a common occurrence in big studio films these days. Hollywood has learned to play it safe with their audiences, opting for more universally acceptable plots and predictable endings. Their audience is assured the protagonist will always win the day and every story will end in typical fairytale style. But more and more, people are getting bored with these 'safe' films and are turning their attention to the independent world.Independent filmmakers don't need to abide by the rules of conformity imposed by the big studios. If the audience wants to experience something truly authentic, a purely original story or idea, they'll certainly find it within the independent film market.Up and coming Indie filmmaker Bryan Brooks has just released a unique film in time for Halloween. The horror/action feature WRECKER is available on Amazon Prime Video , Tubi and YouTube Movies and is the product of years of hard work and determination.“Its nice not to have to answer to anyone, or have someone higher up tell me to change my film because somebody might be offended or my ending isn't what the average moviegoer expects. As an Independent Filmmaker, I am my own boss and I get to tell my story the way I want it to be seen and heard.” Bryan saved money for years to attend the San Francisco School of Digital Film. Once there, he met several talented people that he collaborated with to achieve his film endeavor.“You don't know if you will have success in this business. A studio film with millions of dollars can afford big name actors that will draw a guaranteed crowd even if the movie is a flop. But at my level, I have to rely on authenticity and originality.” His film WRECKER is certainly an original piece, featuring everything from zombies to torture chambers to underground fighting rings. But don't let that turn you away, the film doesn't take itself too seriously and garners a more tongue-in-cheek attitude.“I like to keep my audience laughing, no matter how serious a scene gets. That's just the way I am, I can find comedy in any situation.”Movies like American Werewolf in London could actually be seen as comedies from the right angle. Director John Landis used comedy to offset the horror of that film. There were several comedic scenes in that movie that were immediately followed by scenes of horror and action. Its precisely this switch from happy to sad, from boredom to excitement and laughing to fear that jolts audience members and makes for a memorable moviegoing experience. Bryan Brooks studied classic thriller and action films for years before trying his hand at creating one. He promises the plot of his film WRECKER will keep the audience guessing until the very end.The feature film Wrecker is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The film has several twists and turns and is being labeled as a future cult classic.

