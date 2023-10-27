Global Microgreens Market Will Gain Momentum By 2028 To Surpass $2.2 Billion And CAGR Of 11.1% | AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a recent report titled "Microgreens Market " by Allied Market Research, it was revealed that the microgreens market had a value of $1.3 billion in 2019. The report also projects that it is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Microgreens, which are edible plants harvested at an early growth stage, boast a short crop cycle, typically ready for harvest within 7 to 14 days, the timing varying depending on the specific species and varieties of microgreens. The cultivation of microgreens predominantly occurs indoors through vertical and greenhouse farming techniques, owing to their need for meticulous care and a controlled environment. For optimal growth and development, microgreens thrive in temperatures between 18 to 24°C and relative humidity (RH) levels of 40 to 60%. Consequently, protected cultivation methods are predominantly employed to meet these conditions.

Furthermore, government is actively supporting the greenhouse farmers by providing subsidy and technical help, which is expected to increase the area under greenhouse farming. Region wise, Europe was valued at $415.5 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $640.3 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. Growing start-ups who deals in production and selling of the microgreens are majorly favoring the growth of the Europe microgreens market during the forecast period. For instance, Infarm, founded in 2013, the Berlin-based startup, has developed vertical farming tech for grocery stores, restaurants, and local distribution centers to bring fresh and artisan produce much closer to the consumer is expanding to Paris.

Global Key Players:

The key players profiled in this report include AeroFarms, Fresh Origins, Gotham Greens, Madar Farms, 2BFresh, The Chef's Garden Inc., Farmbox Greens LLC, Living Earth Farm, TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture, and Bowery Farming.

Microgreens have been gaining major popularity among the health-conscious people as they contain huge among of vitamins and antioxidants, which helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular and chronic diseases. Furthermore, Microgreens Market Demandneed comparatively less resources to grow at home for daily consumption; therefore, it can be easily grown in the garden and rooftop. Rise in adoption of the protected cultivation and financial and technical support from the government to farmers for erection of protected cultivation plants are likely to support to increase the production of microgreens. Furthermore, growing use of Microgreens Market Trends in the food services industry as flavor and texture enhancement ingredient is expected to surge the demand for microgreens. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain has been adversely affected and whole food & beverage industry is still incurring losses. Governments are frequently practicing total lockdown to limit the spread of corona virus, in which restaurants are strictly suggested to close.

Restaurant is one of the major selling points of the microgreens. Temporarily, COVID-19 pandemic is restraining the growth of the global microgreens market during the forecast period. The microgreens market is segmented on the basis of type, farming, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, arugula, peas, radish, basil, carrots, and others. By farming, it is segregated into indoor vertical farming, commercial greenhouses, and other. By end user, market is segmented into retail, food service, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).

On the basis of type, the arugula segment was valued at $205.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $308.3 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028. Arugula is one of the most popular type of microgreens among the chefs and consumers. It is majorly used in the restaurants by the chefs as favoring and garnishing agent. It is rich sources of vitamins and minerals. For instance, according to the United States Department for Agriculture (USDA) Trusted Source nutrient database, a cup of arugula weighing around 20 grams contains approximately 5 calories. It contains 0.516 g of protein and 0.132 g of fat per 20 grams of arugula microgreens.

On the basis of farming, the commercial greenhouse segment is estimated to reach $642.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.9%. Growing area under greenhouse farming and rapid adoption of the greenhouse farming for the cultivation of the high valued crops including microgreens are likely to favor the Microgreens Market Growth. Microgreens need specific temperature and humidity for its healthy growth; therefore, greenhouse is suitable farming method for the cultivation of the microgreens.

