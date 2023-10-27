Hyundai Motor Group Revamps Design Organization To Enhance Design Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) establishes Global Design Division, to be headed by Luc Donckerwolke, President and Chief Design Officer

Global Design Division to spearhead the Group's efforts to pioneer future design trends to transform the global mobility industry

Division will encompass Hyundai & Genesis Global Design Technical Unit and Kia Global Design Technical Unit New Genesis Design Center, founded under Hyundai & Genesis Design Technical Unit, to focus on design that enhances brand's position as leader in global luxury segment

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has announced the establishment of the Hyundai Motor Group Global Design Division, further strengthening its design capabilities. The new division will spearhead the Group's efforts to design all-electric vehicles and future mobility solutions, including purpose-built vehicles (PBVs), robotics, and advanced air mobility (AAM).

Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai Motor Group's President, will be appointed Chief Design Officer (CDO), heading the Global Design Division. He also retains his current role as Chief Creative Officer (CCO), leading all design creatives aspects for the Hyundai Motor Group brands including future mobility, AAM and Robotics.

"In my 32-year career as a car designer, my achievements were often enabled by my organization's teamwork. I believe it is my role to create an environment in which designers can be creative and lead transformations," said Donckerwolke. "I am confident the new organization will enable the Group to continue to lead the way in determining the future of the global mobility industry."

The new Global Design Division will encompass the Hyundai & Genesis Global Design Technical Unit, led by SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai & Genesis Global Design and Kia Global Design Technical Unit, led by Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design. The two leaders, already accredited with enhancing brand value through their design work, will direct their brands' design directions while ensuring each brand is differentiated.

Alongside the organizational changes, a new Genesis Design Center is founded under the Hyundai & Genesis Global Design Technical Unit, allowing each mobility brand within the Group - Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis - to benefit from its own design ethos, and build a strong design identity.

