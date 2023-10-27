Virtual Reality Market Advances At 26% CAGR To Cross US$ 233.79 Billion By 2033: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Virtual Reality Market is forecasted to progress at a high-value CAGR of 26% to reach a value of US$ 233.79 billion by 2033, reveals Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The global virtual reality (VR) business is booming, revolutionizing how people engage with technology and pushing the boundaries of innovation. The virtual reality market is expected to grow significantly in the following years, reaching new heights in terms of acceptance across numerous industries. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Key Segments of Virtual Reality Industry Research Report

By Component By Technology By End Use By Device Type

Hardware Software

Semi- & Fully-immersive Non-immersive

Gaming

Entertainment

Automotive

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing Others

Head-mounted Displays

Gesture-tracking Devices Others



Virtual reality is becoming more prevalent in the gaming and entertainment industries, providing consumers with an unsurpassed immersive experience. Businesses are embracing virtual reality (VR) for training, simulation, and collaboration, which is changing the way employees interact and learn. VR is revolutionizing healthcare and education by allowing realistic simulations and engaging learning experiences.

VR is reaching new heights of realism and engagement owing to ongoing advances in technology and software. The VR market is varied, with a wide range of competitors, from industry titans like Oculus and HTC to new startups fueling competition and innovation. VR headsets are becoming more affordable and accessible to the general public, widening the user base.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global virtual reality market was valued at US$ 18.4 billion in 2022.

Worldwide demand for virtual reality is projected to be valued at US$ 23.18 billion in 2023.

The global market is projected to reach US$ 233.79 billion by the end of 2033.

The virtual reality market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 26% from 2023 to 2033.

The healthcare segment is predicted to advance at 31.5% CAGR through 2033.

The market in Europe is set to advance at 29% CAGR over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The commercial segment accounted for 55.3% share of the market in 2022.

Asia Pacific held 40% share of the global market in 2022.

The gesture-tracking devices segment is projected to increase at a 29.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The semi- & full-immersive segment accounted for 82.9% of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to continue to expand at a CAGR of 28% over the forecast period.

The non-immersive segment accounted for a revenue share of 16.8% in 2022. The hardware segment accounted for a revenue share of 66.5% in 2022.

“ The virtual reality market is expanding due to its diverse applications, affordability, and growing demand for immersive experiences. As technology progresses, VR is poised to reshape our daily lives, workplaces, and entertainment. The future of virtual reality holds immense potential, erasing the boundaries between reality and the virtual realm, opening up several opportunities for individuals and businesses ,” says a Fact analyst.

Critical Role of Virtual Reality in Generating Immersive Experiences and Simulations Transforming Industries

The extraordinary adaptability of VR is one of the most important aspects driving market growth. VR has become synonymous with immersive experiences, engulfing users in 360-degree landscapes and interactive storytelling in the entertainment industry. The gaming sector provides gamers with an unsurpassed level of immersion. From traversing imaginative locations to experiencing heart-pounding adventures, virtual reality has altered the gaming scene.

Businesses are increasingly using VR for training, simulations, and collaboration. VR enables remote communication, bridging geographical distances and allowing teams to collaborate as if they were in the same room. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual reality developed as an important tool for remote work and virtual conferences.

Education is undergoing a metamorphosis, with the incorporation of VR. VR is being used in educational institutions to build engaging and dynamic learning experiences that attract students and promote greater knowledge of challenging subjects. VR is also being used in the industrial and manufacturing sectors for design, prototyping, and safety training. Architects and engineers utilize virtual reality to conceptualize and revise ideas in three dimensions, while industrial workers receive safety instruction in realistic virtual settings, which helps reduce workplace accidents. VR is transforming property tours in the real estate industry by providing virtual walkthroughs, allowing potential buyers or tenants to experience properties from the comfort of their own homes.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 233.79 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 26 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the virtual reality market for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on component (hardware, software), technology (semi- & fully-immersive, non-immersive), device type (head-mounted displays, gesture-tracking devices, others), and end-use industry (gaming, entertainment, automotive, retail, healthcare, education, aerospace & defense, manufacturing), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

Augmented Reality (AR) in Education Market : The global augmented reality (AR) in education market is expected to rise at a stupendous CAGR of 32% and hit a valuation of US$ 55.84 billion by 2033, up from US$ 3.47 billion in 2023.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market : The global intelligent virtual assistant market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 28.2% during 2022-2032. The intelligent virtual assistant market is estimated to reach US$ 62 Bn by 2032 from US$ 3.9 Bn in 2021.

Extended Reality Market : The Extended Reality market is expected to grow US$ 25 Bn by 2021, with a significant growth rate of 30% during the period 2021-2031. Extended reality is an immersive technology that can merge the physical and virtual worlds.

About Us:

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



AI Virtual Visor Market

Regulatory Information Management Market

Internet of Robotic Things Market

Counterfeit Money Detection Market Crypto ATM Market





Related Links