Travel Innovation: Rollaway Announces 5-Star Luxury Suites On Wheels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RollAway, a Silicon Valley-based hospitality startup, has developed its "Luxury Suites on Wheels," aiming to provide an alternative travel accommodation option. Bringing together hospitality, sustainability, technology, and mobility, this initiative offers travelers the convenience of visiting multiple destinations without the need for multiple hotel bookings, car rentals, or flights.RollAway will be welcoming their first guests in April 2024, with check-in and check-out established at their primary location in the San Francisco Bay Area. These accommodations seamlessly integrate the best of van life, upscale hotel services, and residential comforts.Waldy Torres, CEO and co-founder of RollAway, stated, "With the introduction of RollAway, our aim is to provide travelers an alternative lodging category that allows our guests to visit various destinations in a single journey, without needing to reserve different hotels, car rentals, or flights from one place to the other. The positive response from guests who supported our Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign was evident, with our funding target reached within just two hours."Guests who book their reservations via RollAway's Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign can take advantage of up to 40% off regular rates.RollAway's Luxury Suites on Wheels come equipped with an array of Five-Star Services & Amenities:Plush Queen-Sized Bed with exquisite linens by PARACHUTE HomeFully equipped kitchenetteDedicated coffee station with VERVE Coffee productsEnsuite bathroom with spa-class toiletries by Malin + Goetz®Modular living and dining areasIn-room Satellite WiFi powered by Starlink®Live virtual concierge serviceCurated travel itinerariesHousekeeping on-the-go kitApple TV®Premium sound system by Sonos®YETI® amenities for outdoor adventuresRollAway Hospitality On-demand TabletGuests can also enhance their stay with add-ons such as farm-to-table breakfasts, pet amenities, picnic setups, virtual yoga sessions, celebration amenities, and more.RollAway's founders, Waldy Torres and the late Wilfred Torres, brought their extensive expertise from the hospitality and entrepreneurial sectors to create this unique lodging category. Waldy's background includes over 10 years in the hospitality industry, with Guest Experience leadership roles at the Ultra-Luxury Rosewood Hotel Group and The Walt Disney World Resort. Wilfred, a serial entrepreneur, founded Elite Vacation Homes, a vacation rental company with properties across the U.S. and the Caribbean.Carla Garcia Pezzotti, an architect and entrepreneur with over a decade of experience, joined RollAway as Co-founder and Chief Design Officer in 2023. Her vision for the interior designs focuses on creating open, transformative spaces that harmonize with nature and offer upscale finishes, providing guests with a 'Home Away from Home' experience.Derrick Tyler, a transportation professional with more than 25 years of experience and the head of Uber Transportation Program, recently joined the team earlier this year as Co-founder and Chief Transport Officer. His expertise in sustainable and multimodal mobility is set to play a crucial role in RollAway's mission to revolutionize Mobility and Hospitality.At the heart of RollAway's mission is sustainability. The company utilizes BrightDrop EV-Vans to build its Luxury Suites on Wheels, ensuring a zero-emissions mobility platform with a remarkable 250-mile range (estimated) and fast charging capabilities. RollAway also partners with local businesses for in-room amenities, supporting the communities where their guests travel.RollAway's interior designs prioritize adaptability and freedom, with modular spaces that transform to meet guests' preferences. Expansive windows and a panoramic roof provide natural light and breathtaking views, while an expansive rear rolling door seamlessly connects the indoors with the outdoors.RollAway is more than just an alternate lodging category; it represents a new way of exploring the world, blending comfort, luxury, sustainability, and adventure into one unforgettable experience. As RollAway prepares to welcome its first guests in 2024, it's clear that the future of travel has arrived.For more information about RollAway and to book your stay, please visit RollAway's Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign page:About RollAwayRollAway is a Silicon Valley-based hospitality startup, introducing an alternate lodging category that sits at the intersection of Sustainability, Mobility and Technology, providing a one-of-a-kind luxury accommodation that rides on a Revolutionary Electric Van with included Five-Star Services & Amenities. This Suite on Wheels will allow travelers to discover multiple destinations in one trip, without needing to book different hotels/airbnbs from one place to another, neither renting a car nor buying flights to get to their next stop. RollAway will be welcoming its first guests in April 2024 with check in and check out available from their first location in The San Francisco Bay Area. Founded by Waldy Torres and his late co-founder Wilfred Torres, RollAway aims to revolutionize the hospitality industry by offering guests the freedom to explore multiple destinations without the hassles of traditional travel planning. With a focus on exceptional Hospitality Services & Amenities, Sustainability, Mobility and Technology, RollAway is on a mission to redefine the hospitality industry. Learn more at .

Jess Meyer

RollAway

email us here

RollAway: The Ultimate Stay on Wheels!