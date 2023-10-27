Leading Online Photography Website Ephotozine Joins Giggster's Portfolio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Giggster acquires ePHOTOzine website to bolster offerings for photographers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Giggster , a leading marketplace for creative and event locations, today announced the acquisition of ePHOTOzine .com website. The online photography resource has stood as a revered platform for over 21 years, offering valuable resources to photographers worldwide providing daily news, equipment reviews, photo galleries, competitions and photography techniques.“We're thrilled to incorporate ePHOTOzine website into our portfolio. It's a pivotal step to further serve our growing community of photographers,” commented Yuri Baranov, Founder and President of Giggster.“We believe that ePHOTOzine will provide immense value to our production renters,” said Baranov.“The site will give them direct access to a wealth of information about photography, paired with invaluable tutorials and reviews.”Tracey Jennings, the former Managing Director of ePHOTOzine, expressed her enthusiasm for the asset acquisition. "This new chapter promises further growth and opportunity and I'm excited to be able to focus on sales strategies and optimising client campaigns.” Tracey will play an important and active role in continuing to enhance the value of ePHOTOzine while simultaneously contributing to sales and business development.The domain name and asset acquisition of ePHOTOzine website aligns with Giggster's expansive strategy to provide enriched resources to photographers within its community. This acquisition not only brings forward the esteemed content of ePHOTOzine but also complements Giggster's existing marketplace, which boasts over 35,000 creative spaces tailored to commercial shoot requirements.About Giggster:Giggster is a leading platform connecting individuals and businesses with unique venues for their photography, filming, and event needs. From photo studios to luxurious homes, Giggster offers a vast array of spaces suitable for various occasions.

