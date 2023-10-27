Pooja Malik, MD Of Malik Medical Aesthetics Awarded As 2023 NJ Top Doc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pooja Malik, M.D. of Malik Medical Aesthetics has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2023. Dr. Malik, a board-certified family medicine doctor, specializes in Cosmetic & Aesthetic Medicine.She has completed an Advanced Fellowship with the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, as well as a postdoctoral fellowship in International Health at Johns Hopkins University.Dr. Malik has been extensively trained in the aesthetic use of lasers for hair removal, vein removal, as well as wrinkle and sun and age spot removal. She's also well versed in botox for cosmetic purposes, dermal fillers, and facial fat transfers.With locations in Mullica Hill and Turnersville, New Jersey, Dr. Malik is your number one destination for laser treatment in South Jersey. Malik Medical Aesthetics currently offers the following lasers: BBL Halo, Halo, Hero, Microlaser peel, Profractional, South Beach Peel.Dr. Malik is committed to helping patients address their specific skin concerns with safe and effective procedures. Her quality of care is uncompromising and equaled only by her compassionate demeanor and bedside manner.

