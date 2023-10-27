U-Earth Unveils Its New Biomimetic Skincare Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rebirth and Resurrection by U-Earth

Rebirth and Resurrection Ambient

U-Earth, a pioneer in the field of Hyper Health, is proud to announce the launch of their latest product line, featuring two groundbreaking skincare solutions: Rebirth for the day and Resurrection for the night. Building on the success of their Hyper-U supplement and superfood Spiral-Ox, U-Earth is taking a significant step in solidifying its position in the market.

Unlike traditional skincare products that primarily target the symptoms of skin aging and deterioration, Rebirth and Resurrection take a genetic and epigenetic approach to address the root causes of these issues. Crafted in Italy, this innovative skincare line harnesses the power of carefully selected active ingredients to deliver multifunctional benefits, catering to all skin types and various skin concerns. By incorporating high-quality biomimetic ingredients that mimic molecules naturally found in the skin, these products provide targeted results by helping to maintain youthful and healthy skin - a critical aspect as natural skin regeneration tends to diminish with age.

Both Rebirth and Resurrection are designed to train the skin to defend against aging, pollution, deterioration, and more. Available for €117 and €127, respectively, these products differ in their primary focus. Rebirth has a fresh and natural fragrance, and it specializes in hydration, protection, and anti-aging. Resurrection provides a sense of calmness with aromatic notes and focuses on regeneration and densification. They're both available on U-Earth Store 's website.

The development of this groundbreaking skincare line is the result of two years of advanced genetic and epigenetic research, unlocking the inherent properties of natural ingredients. These products are truly multifunctional, addressing a wide range of skin concerns and offering personalized results through cutting-edge biotechnology.

U-Earth's approach is revolutionary, focusing on regulating genetic expression to combat skin aging. In our unwavering commitment to ethical and sustainable beauty, our new skincare line proudly reflects these principles. Our products are never tested on animals, reinforcing our dedication to cruelty-free practices. Furthermore, they are 100% vegan, guaranteeing a pure, plant-based formula. Bid farewell to parabens and other contentious ingredients, as our formula proudly excludes them. Even the packaging is environmentally conscious, made from mushrooms and fully compostable.

Both products are available on U-Earth Store and can be shipped worldwide.

ABOUT U-EARTH

U-Earth, founded in 2019, offers nature-based solutions for air purification and Hyper Health, with proceeds reinvested into their Pure Air Zone project, fighting to make clean air a human right, actively supporting health and sustainability for individuals, businesses, and the planet.

