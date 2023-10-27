Sacramento Black College Expotm To Award Thousands Of Dollars To Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 4th annual event provides students access to funding and institutions of higher learning

- Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEOSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 4th Annual Sacramento Black College ExpoTM is a LIVE event hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm at Sacramento State University, 6000 J Street, Sacramento, CA, 95819.Sacramento Black College ExpoTM attendees will have access to 50+ colleges, highlighting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other educational institutions. Students will have an opportunity to be accepted on the spot, have their college application fees waived, and receive scholarships.Though designed primarily for high school students and college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, adult learners interested in higher education opportunities are also encouraged to attend. NCRF also warmly welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators, and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in these enriching experiences dedicated to expanding access to college and careers.“We are thrilled to be back in Sacramento and to be able to help students in and around California's capital continue their educational path and hone their career goals. So many dedicated partners are helping us change lives and award scholarships on site,” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price.The expo is from 10 am – 2:30 pm and the After Show from 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm features a Step Show and“Dance Off” hosted by NCRF's celebrity ambassadors. In addition to being connected to college recruiters, students will have access to informative seminars and workshops, including How to Find Money for College, Why Attend an HBCU, 411 for the Student-Athlete, Careers in Gaming/eSports, How to Start a Business, The Power of Your Voice-The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community and more.NCRF is grateful for the support of our valued sponsors Active Minds, University of La Verne, US Army ROTC, CAS Actuary Society, Kaiser Permanente, and Foundation Clothing Co.For free registration visit: or call 877-427-4100.Subscribe to NCRF's YouTube Channel today at .About the Black College ExpoTMBlack College ExpoTM (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gaps in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

