Mexican President: Hurricane Otis Kills At Least 27 Persons In Acapulco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- At least 27 people are dead and multiple others are missing after Hurricane Otis made landfall as a Category 5 storm along the coast of Mexico, said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

In a press conference, the Mexican president said that Hurricane Otis was " It's unprecedented in the country in recent times, not only because of the way it strengthened so quickly but also the magnitude of the hurricane."

According to the US Hurricane Center, Hurricane Otis struck the Acapulco region of Mexico early Wednesday morning as a Category 5 hurricane, adding that the wind speed accompanying the hurricane reached 165 miles per hour. (end)

