Conference On Poland & Turkic World Held In Warsaw

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

The University of Warsaw has hosted the International Conference "Poland and the Turkic World" in partnership with the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Azerbaijani Embassies in Turkiye, Kazakhstan and Poland.

In his opening speech, the dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies of the University of Warsaw Piotr Taracha, and the head of the Department of Turkic Studies A. Bareja-Starzynska, highlighted the historical ties between Poland and the Turkic World and stressed the importance of the event, and the University's activities in the field of Turkic culture research.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova, the Kazakh Ambassador to Poland Alim Kirabayev and Chargé d'affaires of Turkiye to Poland Çağdaş Bilgin spoke about the constructive relations between the countries they represent and Poland, the fraternal relations between the Turkic peoples formed throughout history and the importance of strengthening the integration between them in the future.

Leyla Hasanova, a representative of the cul, touched upon the historical processes of intensification of relations between Turkic states and peoples currently going on.

She mentioned that the common history, culture and roots form the basis of the Turkic Union and noted that the discussions on Turkic values in Poland ​​has become a positive tradition in recent years.

L. Hasanova rewied the activities and international projects carried out by the foundation in the field of protection and promotion of centuries old Turkic culture and heritage in the Turkic world and beyond its borders, preservation the rich heritage of peoples of Turkic origin living in various European countries, particularly in Poland, Romania and Lithuania and introducing them to wider audiences as well.

The conference was followed by sessions on various topics. A documentary dedicated to the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, the city of Shusha, Azerbaijan`s cultural pearl was also demonstrated as part of the event.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.