Conference On Poland & Turkic World Held In Warsaw

The University of Warsaw has hosted the International Conference
"Poland and the Turkic World" in partnership with the International
Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Azerbaijani
Embassies in Turkiye, Kazakhstan and Poland.
In his opening speech, the dean of the Faculty of Oriental
Studies of the University of Warsaw Piotr Taracha, and the head of
the Department of Turkic Studies A. Bareja-Starzynska, highlighted
the historical ties between Poland and the Turkic World and
stressed the importance of the event, and the University's
activities in the field of Turkic culture research.
The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova, the
Kazakh Ambassador to Poland Alim Kirabayev and Chargé d'affaires of
Turkiye to Poland Çağdaş Bilgin spoke about the constructive
relations between the countries they represent and Poland, the
fraternal relations between the Turkic peoples formed throughout
history and the importance of strengthening the integration between
them in the future.
Leyla Hasanova, a representative of the cul, touched upon the
historical processes of intensification of relations between Turkic
states and peoples currently going on.
She mentioned that the common history, culture and roots form
the basis of the Turkic Union and noted that the discussions on
Turkic values in Poland has become a positive tradition in recent
years.
L. Hasanova rewied the activities and international projects
carried out by the foundation in the field of protection and
promotion of centuries old Turkic culture and heritage in the
Turkic world and beyond its borders, preservation the rich heritage
of peoples of Turkic origin living in various European countries,
particularly in Poland, Romania and Lithuania and introducing them
to wider audiences as well.
The conference was followed by sessions on various topics. A
documentary dedicated to the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic
World, the city of Shusha, Azerbaijan`s cultural pearl was also
demonstrated as part of the event.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
