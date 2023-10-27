Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake hit Gusar district, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The Republic Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan released
information about this and noted that the magnitude of the
earthquake was 3, and the depth was 7 kilometers.
The earthquake was not felt.
