Russian Army Injures Civilian In Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, Russian invaders injured a civilian yesterday.

Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"On October 26, Russians injured one resident of the Donetsk region - in Avdiivka," he said.

In total, since the beginning of the invasion, according to the head of the RMA, the Russian army has killed at least 1,753 civilians in the region and injured at least 4,276 more. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Information vacuum and trash news: Russian propaganda in occupiedregion

As reported, one person was killed and two others were injured in the Kherson region yesterday as a result of Russian aggression.