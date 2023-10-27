Today In History - Armenia Committed Terrorist Attack On Azerbaijan's Barda In 2020 (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. It has been three
years since Azerbaijan's Barda district was once again subjected to
rocket fire by the Armenian armed forces during the second Karabakh
war, Trend reports.
The enemy once again treacherously and brutally shelled
Garayusifli village in Barda, located outside the frontline zone,
with Smerch rockets on October 27, 2020.
As a result, civilians Ofeliya Jafarova, Aybaniz Ahmadova,
Ehtiram Ismayilov, Aysu Isgandarova and Almaz Aliyeva (born in
2013) became martyrs, and 13 more people were wounded.
The rocket fire from the enemy completely destroyed several
residential houses and caused significant damage to the
villagers.
During the second Karabakh war, Barda district and city center
were subjected to rocket and artillery fire by Armenian armed
forces three times (October 5, 27, and 28). As a result, 29 people
became martyrs, 112 were wounded, and vehicles and civilian
infrastructure facilities located in the area were significantly
damaged.
In light of this fact, the General Prosecutor's Office of
Azerbaijan initiated criminal proceedings under articles 120.2.1
(premeditated murder by an organized criminal community), 120.2.4
(premeditated murder with particular cruelty or in a generally
dangerous way), 120.2.12 (premeditated murder with intent to incite
national, racial, religious enmity, or hatred), 100.2 (waging a war
of aggression), and other articles of the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
A preliminary investigation was entrusted to the Investigation
Department of the Prosecutor's Office.
