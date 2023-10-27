Authorities Should Pay Citizens Who Have Money On Their Azerbaijani Mugan Bank Cards - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Concerning the
fate of money on salaries and plastic cards of Azerbaijan's Mugan
Bank, whose license was revoked by a Central Bank of Azerbaijan
(CBA) decision, I would like to state that these monies should be
compensated by the Deposit Insurance Fund, Member of the Committee
on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship of Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Vugar Bayramov wrote on Facebook, Trend reports.
He noted that according to the legislation, the money on these
cards should be paid to citizens by the state.
"Funds on the current accounts of individuals are also
protected. The maximum amount of compensation, as in the case of
interest-bearing deposits, is 100,000 manat ($58,823)," Bayramov
said.
He further stated that funds on individual credit cards are paid
to residents as protected deposits reserved in compliance with the
law after the appointment of a liquidator. The liquidator chooses
an agent bank for this reason, and the monies are returned in line
with the set protocol. The compensation payment process is slated
to begin at the end of next month.
Mugan Bank's license in Azerbaijan was revoked this month. It
was revoked on October 19, 2023, by the decision of the Board of
the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) dated October 18, 2023, in
accordance with Articles 16.1.6, 16.1.7, 16.1.9, 16.1.18, 57, and
61.1 of the Law of Azerbaijan "On Banks" (the size of the total
capital is less than the minimum amount established by the
legislation for banks; the ratio of total capital adequacy is less
than 3 percent; the bank does not carry out its current activities
properly).
A temporary administrator has already been appointed, and a
petition to the court was drafted for the bank's liquidation due to
its insolvency. The Deposit Insurance Fund was appointed as Mugan
Bank's liquidator based on the ruling of the Baku Court of
Appeal.
