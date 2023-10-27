Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry's Bonds To Be Auctioned Off At Baku Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) CJSC will hold an auction to place bonds of Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry with ISIN code AZ0201040109 and maturity of 1,092 days on October 31, Trend reports.

The total nominal value of the bonds, according to the ministry, will be 55 million manat ($32.3 million).

For the auction, two types of bonds are requested: coupon and medium-term government bonds with a 7% interest rate.

The desired security has a face value of 100 manat ($58.8) and a total of 550,000 securities.

The bonds mature on April 23, 2024, October 22, 2024, April 22, 2025, October 21, 2025, and April 21, 2026.

The principal maturity date is April 21, 2026.

The BSE is Azerbaijan's principal stock exchange, responsible for the construction and development of the trading system, the organization of securities trade, and the proper implementation of concluded transactions.

In 2022, the Exchange completed 45 placements of corporate securities (excluding mortgage loans).

The BSE has bilateral contacts with the stock exchanges of London, Warsaw, Moscow, and others, and works closely with the International Finance Corporation, with whom it co-hosted a symposium on the corporate securities market.