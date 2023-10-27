EU Leaders Call For Israeli Siege On Gaza To Stop

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- European Union leaders have called for an end to Israel's siege on Gaza and stressed the need for swift delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Speaking at a past-midnight press conference after the end of the first day of a 2-day EU summit, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said "leaders emphasized that the siege must stop," and noted that out most important is that all those in Gaza have humanitarian aid.

"It is very important that we continue to intensify our efforts to deal with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The aid needs to reach Gaza and unhindered quickly," she said.

Von der Leyen noted that two more flights carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza are scheduled for Friday and more are planned in the following days.

"We are progressing fast on the implementation of the additional fifty million euros (USD 52 million) extra humanitarian aid for Gaza," she announced.

The EU leaders also discussed the real risk of regionalization of the conflict; she said and added that "we need to continue working with partners."

"The current situation reinforces our determination to work on a comprehensive and mutual beneficial partnership with Egypt.. it is important to have Egypt as a beacon of stability in that region," she said.

On his part, President of the European Council, Charles Michel said "total siege is not in line with international law."

"We have had a great deal of discussion about the urgent need for action on the humanitarian front. We are clearly aware of the serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation and the importance of developing all possible measures to guarantee access to equipment and all aid in the humanitarian sector: food, water, electricity and medicines," he told the joint press conference.

"The third important point I want to mention is the political process. There has been much discussion about this important commitment to the two-state solution. During the meeting, we also decided to affirm the European Union's desire to support the principle of an international conference on peace, which should be held soon," he said. (end)

