World's Leading Tennis Stars Confirmed For Second Season Of World Tennis League In December

. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, and World No.5 Elena Rybakina are among the top women's stars competing in Season Two

. World No.3 Daniil Medvedev, 2023 Australian Open Finalist Stefano Tsitsipas and Olympic Gold Medallist Andrey Rublev also set to feature at Etihad Arena

. Tickets for four-day festival of world-class tennis set to go on sale on Thursday



Abu Dhabi, UAE, 26 October 2023: Women's World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and men's World No.3 Daniil Medvedev are among the top tennis stars that will feature in Season Two of World Tennis League (WTL) in Abu Dhabi, with tickets to see the world's brightest tennis stars going on sale this week.



In a thrilling roster of the world's best, World Tennis League has today confirmed the addition of Medvedev, as well as World No. 5 and Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas,

and World No. 6 and 2023 Grand Slam quarter finalist, Andrey Rublev.





Organisers also revealed the return of the Women's World Number 1 Aryna Sabalenka, alongside World Number 2 and four-time Grand Slam champion, Iga Swiatek and the 2022 Wimbledon Champion, World No. 5 Elena Rybakina for Season 2 of the 'Greatest Show on Court'.



The second season of the World Tennis League will welcome 16 of the world's best players in a star-studded event which will take place at Yas Island's Etihad Arena from 21st to 24th December.



Following a career year including victory in the Australian Open in January, followed by semi-final appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon and a finalist appearance at the US Open, Sabalenka will be looking to finish 2023 on a high while preparing for a title defence in Melbourne in early 2024.



Sabalenka said:“I'm excited to be returning for this season and really looking forward to seeing who I'll be joining on court at this year's World Tennis League. Last year, we had a great time on and off the court, and I'm hoping this will help me to prepare for next season.”







On the men's draw, World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev will be eyeing up a positive finish to the year after strong performances in recent months with a semi-final appearance at Wimbledon and a battling performance in this year's US Open final.



Medvedev commented:“After seeing what the players experienced last year, I'm delighted to be joining for this season of the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi. I've played several times in the UAE and always enjoy coming back, and I'm aiming to finish this year on a positive note there.”



The top 6 players are the first to be announced, with the full roster and team line-ups to be confirmed by organisers in the coming weeks. The format will see the players split into four teams with two matches every day from day one to three with categories including men's and women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles. The top two teams will play for the chance to be crowned champion on the final day on 24th December.



Rajesh Banga, Chairman of World Tennis League, said:“This year's player draw featured an exceptional roster of Grand Slam champions, and ATP and WTA title winners, and we are thrilled that Aryna, Iga, Elena, Daniil, Stefanos and Andrey will be joining us for this enticing showdown in December.”



“This season is set to bring some thrilling moments on court, and with world-class tennis action alongside the event's evening concerts featuring award-winning artists, we encourage people to purchase their tickets now for an unmissable spectacle.”



Coined as the 'Greatest Show on Court', the unique sports and entertainment spectacle will also feature three nights of concerts from some of the top global music stars.



Multiple award-winning rapper and music megastar, 50 Cent will open the proceedings on opening night of the World Tennis League's second season on 21st December, while award-winning R&B megastars Akon and Ne-Yo will perform on Friday 22nd December in a special 'R&B' night concert.



The third day of action will conclude with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, and Trojan Sound System taking to the stage and perform as part of 'Reggae Night' on Saturday 23rd December.



Tickets to see the world's top Tennis stars are set to go on sale on Thursday 19th October via the Etihad Arena website as well as Platinum List and Virgin Megastores.



