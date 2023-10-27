Suntec India Matches Up To The Wave Of Generative AI With AI-Written Content Editing Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rohit BhatejaLAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence is transforming content creation, it has also brought forth the risk of reputational damage from unchecked AI-generated text. To balance the speed at which AI creates content and the quality that end-users and search engines like Google expect, SunTec India has added AI-content editing services to its profile.The company's team of experienced AI-content editors help clients publish original, helpful content aimed at their target audiences while saving up to 50% on traditional writing costs, as stated on their official website. These services include editing and fact checking AI-generated content, analyzing search intent to improve AI-written blogs, optimizing content for search engines, and creating new content from scratch using AI tools. With experts responsible for reviewing and enhancing the AI-written text, SunTec India claims to give businesses the best of both worlds: high quality content produced quickly and affordably."AI can create content quickly, but it takes human insight to ensure accuracy, relevance and brand alignment," said Rohit Bhateja, Director, Digital Division, SunTec India. "Our team has subject-matter experts and copyeditors with the capability to refine AI-generated blogs, product descriptions, press releases and such other content forms.”With 20+ years of experience, 5000+ clients worldwide, and 100+ dedicated resources in its digital marketing department, SunTec India claims to deliver expertly edited AI-content in half the time of traditional human-only teams."The key is balancing human creativity with AI efficiency," said Rohit. "Our combination of skilled editors and AI tools produces content that meets the high bar of Google's helpful content guidelines. This helps companies grow their brand and connect with customers."Additionally, staying true to its roots, the company also provides entirely human-generated SEO content writing services and product description writing services , among its other digital marketing service offerings.SunTec India's AI copyediting services can be explored with a free sample by contacting the company at or visiting their website at .

