AML UAE Launches Comprehensive AML Compliance Calendar For 2024

AML Compliance Calendar

AML Compliance January 2024

AML UAE

AML UAE introduces the 2024 AML/CFT Compliance Calendar, simplifying AML compliance tasks for businesses in the UAE. Stay compliant, stay secure.

- Pathik ShahDUBAI, UAE, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AML UAE, a leading Anti-Money Laundering compliance service provider, is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated AML/CFT Compliance Calendar for the year 2024. This innovative tool addresses the complex compliance needs of regulated businesses in the UAE and empowers them with a structured approach to Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance.In today's dynamic regulatory landscape, AML compliance is a top priority for financial institutions and Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs). Keeping up with the ever-evolving AML requirements can be challenging, with numerous obligations and deadlines to meet.The AML Compliance Calendar for 2024 is the solution to this challenge. It offers a clear and organized framework for DNFBPs to navigate their AML compliance journey throughout the year. This comprehensive tool covers a wide range of essential AML obligations, ensuring that businesses are equipped to meet regulatory requirements and avoid costly penalties.Key features of the AML Compliance Calendar include:Day-to-day AML Compliance Tasks: The calendar outlines specific AML obligations for each month, from initial customer onboarding to ongoing Customer Due Diligence (CDD) for existing clients, regulatory reporting, and managing AML training programs.Two Convenient Formats: Businesses can choose between two formats: the Google AML Calendar, which seamlessly integrates with email clients such as Google and Outlook, and a printable version for easy reference.Jyoti Maheshwari, Partner at AML UAE, highlighted the significance of the AML Compliance Calendar: "With the ever-increasing demands of AML compliance, businesses often struggle to keep up with regulatory requirements and deadlines. Our AML Compliance Calendar provides a clear roadmap for businesses to manage their AML obligations efficiently, reducing the risk of non-compliance and ensuring the highest level of security and integrity in their operations."Never miss a critical AML/CFT Compliance Deadline!By following the AML Compliance Calendar, businesses can ensure the following critical AML compliance aspects:.Customer Due Diligence: Properly perform and document CDD processes..Transaction Monitoring: Implement ongoing monitoring of transactions to detect unusual activities..Reporting to Senior Management: Furnish periodic AML reports to senior management, including customer risk profiles, reporting done with the Financial Intelligence Unit, and other crucial information..Customer Information Updates: Keep customer data up-to-date, especially for high-risk clients..AML Training: Provide AML training for staff and management to implement AML/CFT program effectively..AML Audits: Conduct regular independent AML audits to assess the quality and efficiency of AML programs..Regulatory Reporting: Ensure timely filing of AML returns with relevant authorities..Enterprise-Wide Risk Assessment: Regularly assess AML business risks to adapt policies and procedures accordingly..Policy and Procedure Updates: Keep AML/CFT policies, procedures, and controls in line with regulatory changes..goAML Registration and Reporting: Comply with goAML reporting requirements, including Suspicious Transaction Reports, Suspicious Activity Reports, and more.Pathik Shah, Founder of AML UAE, added, "We are committed to supporting the AML community by providing valuable tools and resources to enhance compliance efforts. The AML Compliance Calendar for 2024 is a testament to our dedication to this mission."For all valued members of the AML community, AML UAE is offering a complimentary hard copy of the UAE AML Compliance Calendar for 2024. Stay compliant, stay secure, and stay ahead of your regulatory obligations.About AML UAE:AML UAE is a premium AML Compliance service provider in Dubai , dedicated to helping regulated entities in the UAE navigate the complex landscape of AML compliance. With a team of experienced professionals, AML UAE provides AML Consultancy services, comprehensive solutions and resources to ensure businesses effectively meet their AML/CFT obligations.

