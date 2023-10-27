ESET PROTECT Enterprise Earns Strategic Leader Recognition In AV-Comparatives EPR Test 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ESET , a global cybersecurity leader, is pleased to announce that ESET PROTECT Enterprise has been rigorously tested and named a Strategic Leader in the 2023 AV-Comparatives Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Comparative Report . In this assessment, conducted by the esteemed independent testing organization AV-Comparatives, ESET PROTECT Enterprise outperformed 11 other vendors in 50 real-world scenarios testing prevention and response. The resultant EPR CyberRisk Quadrant factors in product efficacy in breach prevention, the calculated savings, and the product's purchase, operational accuracy, and workflow delay costs.ESET PROTECT Enterprise version 10.1, which includes ESET PROTECT and ESET INSPECT, has proven its effectiveness in providing robust enterprise prevention and response capabilities against threats of high concern for enterprises. During the test, it effectively countered threats targeted at business users, particularly by halting threats before they could breach organizational networks.The product displayed a set of safeguards, effectively protecting enterprise systems and networks against the tested scenarios, and achieving the highest detection rate among all products tested. Overall, ESET PROTECT Enterprise showed a 100% Active Response rate and a 100% Passive Response rate across all scenarios, demonstrating its ability to automatically stop attacks and report them accurately. Its alignment with MITRE ATT&CK® tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) greatly assists even entry-level SOC analysts in conducting detailed investigations and escalating incidents when necessary.As described in the report, ESET PROTECT Enterprise stands out with its high detection rates, minimal false positives, and intuitive design. Enterprises that transitioned to ESET may not only experience enhanced security but also reduce IT costs significantly in comparison to other vendor solutions.Roman Kováč, Chief Research Officer at ESET, noted:“Being named a Strategic Leader in the 2023 EPR Comparative Report makes us immensely proud. This recognition demonstrates our commitment to providing top-tier cybersecurity solutions for businesses globally. At ESET, we are dedicated to empowering enterprises with cutting-edge technology that not only enhances their security posture but also reduces operational costs. The test results of the EPR Comparative report reinforce our mission to create a safer digital world for all and underscore the effectiveness of our prevention and response capabilities.”“ESET has consistently proven its strength in endpoint security and EDR, achieving certification in the EPR Test for four consecutive years since its introduction. Notably, ESET ́s exceptional performance is also recognized in the leading Business security benchmarks, setting it apart in the industry,” stated by Andreas Clementi, CEO & Founder of AV-Comparatives.ESET was one of only four vendors to receive the highest certification in the EPR CyberRisk Quadrant. These outstanding results reaffirm ESET's position as a Strategic Leader, as recognized by AV-Comparatives. ESET continues to excel in the cybersecurity landscape, offering innovative solutions that effectively protect enterprises.For more information about ESET's results in the AV-Comparatives EPR Test 2023, click here.About ESETFor more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter (X).About AV-ComparativesAV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations, and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance that is globally recognized.

