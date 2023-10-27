Internet Of Robotic Things Market Is Projected To Expand Swiftly At 26.8% CAGR By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Internet of Robotic Things Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Internet of Robotic Things demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Internet of Robotic Things market outlook across the globe.

According to the newly published study by Fact, the global Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market size was valued at US$ 34.51 billion in 2022. During the forecast period (2023 to 2033), the market is projected to expand swiftly at 26.8% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 470.5 billion by 2033-end.

Key Companies Profiled



ABB Ltd.

com, Inc.

Aethon, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FANUC Corporation

ECA Group

Gecko Systems Intl. Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Google LLC

Intel Corporation

iRobot Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

KUKA AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Competitive Landscape

Providers of IoRT solutions are focusing on innovation, quality control of products, and efficient management of supply chain systems. Product launches, collaborations, partnerships, etc., are some key strategies that are adopted by players to expand their reach across geographies.

For instance :



ABB Ltd., in January 2022, unveiled its compact four-axis IRB 460 robots with AI capabilities and high speed for industrial applications. It is particularly designed for applications involving material handling, palletizing, and depalletizing and comes with smart sensor technology. FedEx, in February 2019, announced the deployment of its robotic delivery system to help retailers in the distribution of orders on the very same day. Equipped with pedestrian-safe technology, it ensures the use of multiple cameras and LIDAT to detect surroundings.

Segmentation of Internet of Robotic Things Market Research



By Service :



Professional

Managed

By Component :



Sensors



Power Sources



Actuators

Control Systems

By Software :



Real-time Streaming Analytics



Data Management



Security Solutions



Remote Monitoring Systems

Network Bandwidth Management

By Platform :



Device Management



Application Management

Network Management

By Application :



Collaborative Industrial Robots

Service Robots

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

