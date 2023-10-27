Botanical Extracts Market Is Projected To Reach A Market Value Of US$ 13.5 Billion By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Botanical Extract Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Botanical Extract demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Botanical Extract market outlook across the globe.

The global botanical extract market size is estimated at US$ 6.16 billion in 2023. The market is projected to register a healthy 8% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 13.5 billion by the end of 2033, reveals Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Ransom Naturals Limited

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Synthite Industries Limited

Martin Bauer Group

Kalsec Inc

Blue Sky Botanics Ltd.

Dohler GmbH

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

T. Haldin Pacific Semesta

Prinova Group LLC

PT Indesso Aroma

Synergy Flavors

Bell Flavors & Fragrances

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Kuber Impex Ltd. Nexira

The competitive landscape of the botanical extract market is dynamic and varied. Established market leaders are competing for market share by emphasizing innovation, and sustainability, and addressing customer desire for natural and functional ingredients. Collaboration, regulatory compliance, and establishing a global presence are the key strategies for success in this dynamic business.

International Flavours and Fragrances Inc. announced in January 2019 that its Frutarom Division had finalized the acquisition of 60% of The Mighty Co. Ltd.

