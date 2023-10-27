Flash News: OKX Wallet's DEX Aggregator Integrated By Cygnusdao For Enhanced Leverage Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, the Bahamas, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 27, 2023.



OKX Wallet's DEX Aggregator Integrated by CygnusDAO for Enhanced Leverage Trading

OKX Wallet's DEX aggregator has been successfully integrated by CygnusDAO , a decentralized stablecoin lending and leverage trading protocol. This integration offers CygnusDAO users enhanced leveraged trading capabilities and ultra-low slippage, including the ability to leverage or deleverage their positions on Cygnus using OKX Wallet's DEX.

CygnusDAO is a pioneering protocol designed specifically for liquidity providers, offering a decentralized and efficient approach to stablecoin lending and leverage trading.



OKX Wallet's DEX is a multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

