Green Homes Builders [International] Wins Global Home Of The Year Award

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Green Homes Builders is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Global Home of the Year award, presented by the International Innovations board in conjunction with the National Association of Home Builders. This highly prestigious award recognizes the company's exceptional design and construction of its two-storey home in Perth, Australia.The home, which has also been named Australia's Highest Rated Two-Storey Home , is a testament to the company's commitment to building homes of the highest quality and sustainable design. The home features the latest in sustainable design and construction methods, making it not only a beautiful home but an environmentally friendly one as well."We are honoured to receive this award," said Green Homes Builders Founder & CEO, Mick Fabar, in Las Vegas earlier this month, "it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and a recognition of our commitment to building homes of the highest quality. We are proud to have been recognized on the international stage and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of home design and construction."“With the impending government upgrades to the Australian Building Code, this is just another example that sustainable and energy efficient homes are approachable, affordable and shouldn't cost the earth.The Global Home of the Year award is one of the most highly regarded awards in the home building industry across the globe, presented by the National Association of Home Builders and Global Innovation Board in the United States; which celebrates and awards the pinnacle of the global construction industry at an annual ceremony in Las Vegas. Green Homes Builders is proud to have received it following their 2019 award for Global Innovation in Green Construction.The company looks forward to continuing to build homes that are not only beautiful but sustainable and innovative while constantly striving for better homes for people around the world, and disrupting the home-building marketplace.For more information about Green Homes Builders and its homes, please visit their website at

