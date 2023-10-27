The Tree House, A Film By Flávio Ermírio, Will Be Shown At A Film Festival In Los Angeles This Wednesday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cris Wersom, Best Actress at the Chelsea Film Festival, and Pedro Bosnich joined the director at the screening at the Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival

- Flávio Ermírio, director of The Tree HouseLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This past Wednesday (25), the Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival (LABRFF) screened the film The Tree House, directed by Flávio Ermírio and starring Cristiane Wersom and Pedro Bosnich. The psychological thriller of Ermírio's first feature captivated the audience, who praised the scenes between the two main characters and the whole narrative of suspense and romance. The film is part of LABRFF's Feature Fiction competition and was also recently screened at the Chelsea Film Festival in New York and Cris Wersom won the award for Best Actres.The House in the Tree tells the story of Dora, a biologist who lives alone in an isolated house where she conducts ethically questionable research. Looking for a partner she can trust, she hires a new caretaker, Mateus, without imagining that he also hides his own secrets. Gradually, the two grow closer and Mateus finally discovers more about Dora's research, forcing him to make a decision.For Cris Wersom, playing a psychopathic woman is an achievement, since there are few women with such complex roles in cinema. After the screening when Wersom was asked about the film, she says that her father was a butcher, so she lived her childhood with the smell of meat as part of her routine. "When I came across raw meat on the set, I felt at home, connected with those vivid memories," says Wersom.The independently produced film was shot in a nearby house in the Serra da Mantiqueira, on the border between São Paulo and Minas Gerais, Brazil, on a low budget and over a period of 12 days. After the daytime shoot, the production team met in the evening to go over details of the script before the next day's shoot. The director, Flávio Ermírio, comments that the highlight of the film is its excellent conclusion given the circumstances they faced.For Ermírio, having his first feature film shown in the LABRFF program represents a lot: "I believe it's one of the most exciting moments of my career [...] LABRFF brings together the best that Brazilian cinema has produced in the last year and to be in this selection and feel part of this community is something I couldn't have imagined". Pedro Bosnich, the actor who plays Mateus, saw the film for the first time on the big screen yesterday at the LABRFF and is thrilled with the opportunity to be part of the festival line-up for the first time.The Tree House will be available in cinemas and on streaming services soon.--

