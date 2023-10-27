Pressjoy Launches Affordable PR Services Online Services Online

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PR Firm The Hype Company has launched the website PressJoy , an affordable option for digital PR services online.PressJoy offers public relations services worldwide at affordable rates and in multiple languages.The website was launched by different PR pros from different countries. The idea behind the company was to provide transparency about the industry and its costs, which is often hidden from the general public.Pressjoy provides not only article distribution but also many professional services, such as copyrighting, translations, news writing, consultations, SEO, and more.PressJoy is your go-to publicist for quick and guaranteed results, for companies and people who don't have the budget for paying a PR agency's retainer but still would like some exposure online.PressJoy has over 100,000 journalists on its database and works with the top media outlets from all around the world.PressJoy offers different types of packages and rolling memberships.Pressjoy is here to revolutionize the public relations industry.

