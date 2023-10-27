Distance Education Experts Attend The 2023 DEAC Fall Workshop To Discuss Current And Future Education Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ACHS President Tracey Abell (left) and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez at the DEAC Fall Workshop in October 2023.

The 2023 DEAC Fall Workshop brought together institutions and distance education experts to discuss trends in distance education and student learning.

- ACHS President Tracey AbellPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) held its annual Fall Workshop from October 22 to 24, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This workshop brought together institutions, distance education thought leaders, and learning technology experts to discuss the current and emerging trends in distance education and student learning.ACHS President and DEAC Commissioner Tracey Abell and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez attended the workshop, connecting with national and international colleagues committed to high-impact learning.ACHS President Tracey Abell (left) and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez at the DEAC Fall Workshop in October 2023.The 2023 workshop included sessions on assessing student learning, preparing graduates for employment with digital literacy and skills-based training, and apprenticeship pathways, among other presentations. Presentations fostered conversations that enhance ACHS's online programs, elevate academic standards, and reinforce ACHS's dedication to providing high-quality education to our studentsHighlights from the conference included presenter Ryan Craig, author of Apprentice Nation: How the“Earn and Learn” Alternative to Higher Education Will Create a Stronger and Fairer America. As the co-founder of Apprenticeships for America , Craig provided valuable insights into expanding apprenticeships nationwide, including how 'learning-by-doing' and immediate skill application in the workforce can open doors to long-term employment. This aligns with ACHS's initiatives to expand apprenticeship and internship opportunities for graduates, empowering them to enhance their skills in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, and holistic nutrition while building essential industry and employer connections. Keston Fulcher, Improvement Strategist at James Madison University, also presented on Culture of Learning Improvements focused on strategies for differentiating assessment and evidence of learning improvement.“In the ever-evolving landscape of higher education, our institution remains committed to staying at the forefront of innovation and academic excellence. This year's DEAC Fall Workshop provided an invaluable platform for engaging in enriching discussions and collaborative sessions, delving into the most recent trends and best practices in distance education,” shares Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez.About ACHS:Founded in 1978 and based in Portland, Oregon, American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), is an accredited college specializing in online integrative health degrees . ACHS offers undergraduate and graduate programs, professional development courses, and skill-based micro-credentials in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, holistic nutrition, wellness coaching, and other wellness modalities. ACHS is committed to providing high-quality, evidence-based online education, with an emphasis on sustainability and global stewardship. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at .

Tracey Abell

American College of Healthcare Sciences

+1 971-703-5070

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube