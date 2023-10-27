Ezdan Posts QR219.7M Net Profit In Q3, 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Ezdan Holding Group announced its financial results for the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2023, showing a net profit of QR219 during Q3-2023 compared to QR321m in Q3-2022.
The earnings per share reached QR0.008 in Q3-2023 compared to QR0.012 Q3-2022.
