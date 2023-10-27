Sustainability Is Imperative For Real Estate Projects

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has made significant strides in fostering an eco-friendly real estate sector and introducing innovative concepts to reduce its carbon footprint. Sustainable real estate can ensure that social and environmental impacts are optimised throughout the real estate development.

JMJ Group Holding, Qatar's visionary real estate leader unveiled details of the 29-storey JMJ Waterfront Residences at Cityscape Qatar. JMJ Waterfront Residences is a new luxurious waterfront tower built in the Lusail Waterfront District.

“This ground-breaking development will reflect the JMJ Group Holding's heritage of 14 years of delivering excellence. JMJ Waterfront Residences will be a testament to Qatar's and JMJ Group Holding's commitment to innovation and progress, emphasising a harmonious balance between urban convenience and natural beauty,” Eng. Nasser Al Ansari, JMJ Group Holding President, said.

JMJ Waterfront Residences, which will comprise 172 one and two-bedroomed apartments and chalets, has been designed as an opulent, amenity-rich waterfront residence that provides the ultimate luxury lifestyle with breathtaking sea and city views.

“Our decision to develop this luxury waterfront residential tower in Lusail City's Waterfront district reflects the JMJ Group Holding's strategic vision of delivering Tomorrow's Luxury Today, with developments which are benchmarks for sustainability and luxury,” explained Al Ansari.

He added,“This exclusive coastal area within Lusail City offers stunning sea views, delivering an unparalleled living experience and a sense of exclusivity. Residents within this luxury development will enjoy access to amenities, entertainment, and a vibrant, modern community in the making.”

Speaking to The Peninsula, Naveed Dowlatshahi, Group CEO of JMJ Group Holding said“We are very excited to be here and this is the first time we are participating in Cityscape Qatar. We have been in the market since 2009; however this is the first time we are actually launching something for sale.”

“We are excited about the waterfront project as it's in a great location, unobstructed view of the sea. We see Doha as a market going for transition and are very confident about the real estate market in Qatar, especially with the signature projects that we have. There are always opportunities in the real estate market if you have something different,” he added.

Speaking about sustainability, he said,“Sustainability is critical for us. Everything we do from the design and construction point of view, we are much focused on this aspect. As a company we will continue to raise the bar as far as sustainability in the market is concerned.”

In a significant departure from JMJ Group Holding's previous real estate developments, which span a portfolio of more than 11 delivered projects, including Floresta Gardens on The Pearl Qatar, and the Marina Twin Towers within Lusail Marina, apartments in JMJ Waterfront Residences will be offered for sale.