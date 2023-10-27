PM Stresses Continued Delivery Of Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call from Secretary-General of the United Nations H E António Guterres yesterday.

They reviewed the latest developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to reduce the escalation.

The Prime Minister expressed Qatar's firm position in condemning all forms of targeting civilians, and that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, and practicing the policy of collective punishment is unacceptable under any pretext.

He stressed the necessity of continuing the entry of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinians stranded under the bombing.

He also stressed the importance of coordinating international and regional efforts in order to stop the aggression against Gaza, and to work hard to achieve a just solution and comprehensive peace. The UN chief stressed the appreciation by Qatar for the UN efforts, and the effective role of its Secretary-General in mobilising international efforts for calm and de-escalation.