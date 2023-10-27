Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Austria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent cables of congratulations to Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander van der Bellen on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Also Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria H E Karl Nehammer on the occasion of his country's National Day.