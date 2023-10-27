Association Of Arab Parliaments' Secretaries-General Slams Israeli Accusations Aimed At Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Association of Arab Parliaments' Secretaries-General, based in Kuwait, expressed its condemnation and bewilderment regarding the statements made by some Israeli officials aiming accusations at Qatar, at a time when Qatar is striving to ensure the release of prisoners and de-escalation efforts.

The Association, chaired by the State of Qatar, affirmed in a statement today that these statements undermine the ongoing efforts and pose a risk to lives.

In its statement, the Association praised the mediation efforts made by the State of Qatar and its partners in the face of the devastating aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians. It emphasized that Qatar's efforts have received widespread and continuous acclaim from various countries, the United Nations, and international organisations.

The statement called on the Israeli government to cease its aggressive actions and not to obstruct the mediation efforts made by Qatar in cooperation with its partners.

The Association of Arab Parliaments' Secretaries-General reiterated its condemnation of all forms of civilian targeting, especially women and children, and its firm rejection of the comprehensive blockade imposed by the Israeli entity on the Gaza Strip. This blockade deprives over 2.3 million people, half of whom are children, of their basic necessities, including water, food, medicine, and electricity.

The Association called on the international community and relevant parties involved in peace efforts to immediately intervene and put an end to these Israeli crimes.