Aspetar Launches 3-Day Conference On Revolutionising Hand Surgery

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspetar, Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Hospital, launched a three-day event yesterday titled the“Wide-Awake and Minimally Invasive Hand and Wrist Surgery Conference: An Arthroscopic, Endoscopic, and Ultrasound-Guided Skills Lab.” It will run to October 28, with online access available.

Setting a remarkable precedent in the Middle East, this conference introduces the revolutionary concept of wide-awake and minimally invasive hand surgery. Aspetar has invited medical professionals, including physicians, nurses, allied health practitioners, sports science experts, and coaches, to immerse themselves in this transformative experience.

Wide-awake hand surgery champions safe procedures and superior surgical outcomes while eliminating the risks associated with general anesthesia. This innovative approach ensures the safety of patients, including the elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions such as heart disease or diabetes.

The conference will provide invaluable insights into cutting-edge techniques, including the use of endoscopy (cameras) for routine procedures such as treating carpal tunnel syndrome and trigger fingers, arthroscopy for wrist injuries in athletes, and the application of ultrasound and ultrasound-guided surgery.

The event has attracted participation from medical professionals representing 27 countries across five continents.

Dr. Elisabet Hagert, Head of Hand and Wrist Surgery at Aspetar, and Chair of the conference emphasised the significance of the event, stating:“This Conference is an educational platform that explores the innovative techniques and procedures in wide-awake hand surgery, a novel approach in surgical practices. This technique involves lidocaine-epinephrine infiltration to provide anaesthesia, eliminating the need for upper-arm tourniquets, and thereby creating a bloodless surgical field. The absence of general anaesthesia not only ensures patient safety, even for those with underlying medical conditions but also allows for precise control of motion during surgery, thereby enhancing functional outcomes.”

In a sports world where athletes often seek efficient and minimally invasive treatments, there is a significant demand for diagnostic and treatment approaches that ensure safety while facilitating a swift return to physical activity. Ultrasound-guided injections and surgeries, as well as the utilisation of endoscopic and arthroscopic procedures, have become essential instruments for the effective management of prevalent hand and wrist conditions.

Recognising the need to share its extensive knowledge in the field of sports medicine and orthopaedics, particularly within the MENA region, Aspetar formed a distinguished scientific committee. This committee's aim is to provide a comprehensive course tailored to physicians, surgeons, sports medicine practitioners, physiotherapists, nurses, and pharmacists who closely collaborate with hand surgeons. The initiative strives to expand the understanding and application of wide-awake and minimally invasive surgical techniques.