Liwan Invites Public To First Regional Children's Library Symposium

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Liwan Design Studios and Labs invites the public across Qatar to attend the upcoming Liwan Library Symposium: First Edition from October 29 to 31 at Liwan Design Studios and Labs.

Under the theme of 'Tales and Traditions: Arabic Children's Literature through Heritage, Modernity, Archiving, and Education', the Liwan Library Symposium is set to become a landmark in Children's Arabic literature, history, and education.

Aisha Bint Nasser Al Sowaidi, Director of Liwan, said:“The Liwan Library Symposium is the first in the region looking at children's Arabic literature. We are pleased to be able to bring together literature and history experts across the region to discuss key themes related to preserving Arabic children's literature.

"As part of Liwan's archival project, a restoration of 850 children's storybooks showcasing some of the best late 20th-century typography, illustration, and design from the Arab world are archived in our children's library.

"We hope this Symposium will shine a light on our unique archive library and act as a bridge connecting the past with the future while nurturing young minds through the magic of storytelling.”

Housed in a historic mid-century building in Downtown Mshereib, Liwan is in an imaginatively repurposed historic building that was once the first school for girls in Qatar, founded by education pioneer Amna Mahmoud Al Jaida. The original school, named Banat El Doha, opened in the late 1950s, and over the years, it was renamed Umm Almo'mneen Primary School.

Liwan Library Symposium: First Edition further solidifies Liwan's commitment to preserving and archiving cultural treasures and is exemplified by its impressive archival collection of children's books carefully stored in the Liwan library. About 850 children's storybooks showcase leading Arab illustrators, storytellers and designers.

Notable works include iconic illustrations and designs by renowned artists Helmy El Touny and Burhan Karkoutly.

Furthermore, the archive is home to a collection of books from renowned Arab publishing houses, including Dar Al-Fata Al-Arabi in Lebanon and Dar Al Hilal in Egypt.

Over the course of three days, visitors will get the chance to explore a diverse range of topics, from delving into timeless classics like Hayy bin Yaqdhan to discussing the profound impact of digital publishing, archiving, and the role of storytelling in education.

This symposium will also amplify Palestinian voices with the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Palestinian speakers will join to discuss the humanitarian situation and writing, publishing and illustrating for children under the occupation of Palestine.