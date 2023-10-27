Ibtechar, Uqalify Enter Partnership To Elevate Learning, Development In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a move to foster practical innovation and continuous learning within Qatar, Ibtechar, known for grounding innovation skills, ensuring inclusive access to technology, and adapting suitable transformational processes, has formed a strategic partnership with UQ, the renowned (digital) skills assessment and digital microlearning expert from Belgium.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed between the two entities to bring UQ's progressive assessments and adaptive learning solutions to the Qatari market, catering not only to the educational sector but also to various organisational settings. Through this partnership, Ibtechar and UQ aim to create a conducive environment for both individuals and organisations in Qatar to thrive in their learning and development endeavours.

UQ's platforms are acclaimed for facilitating community-driven learning channels that inspire engagement and foster interactions among peers and industry experts. Offering a blend of premium off-the-shelf content and the ability to create bespoke learning programs, UQ supports organisations in achieving seamless digital transformation and enhancing professional growth across various sectors.

Thierry Lescrauwaet, the Partner and CEO of UQ, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating,“We are very happy with this partnership with Ibtechar as we share the same values and mission. Digital upskilling, social learning, and special attention to inclusion are the keys to having everybody 'on board' in our joint digital future. We applaud the Government of Qatar for their approach and long-term strategy in this matter and look forward to making this venture a success by leveraging the expertise of the Ibtechar and UQ teams.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Nayef Al Ibrahim, CEO and Co-founder of Ibtechar, said,“We are witnessing how the market is evolving which demands different set of offerings. For that, we need to always innovate to stay up to our clients' expectations. For that, we are partnering with UQ, the global expert in microlearning, where we will be introducing new added value products and services aligned with how the market is evolving.”