Warm Weather Prevails Across Jordan Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 27 (Petra) -- temperatures on Friday are expected to be relatively warm in most areas and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba with clouds appearing at medium and high altitudes.According to the Jordanian Meteorological Department (JMD), the Kingdom would be affected in the afternoon by a weak extension of the Red Sea depression, where clouds multiply, and there is a possibility of scattered light showers of rain falling in limited parts of the east and south of the Kingdom.WInds would be southeasterly, moderate speed, sometimes active in the east of the kingdom.On Saturday, the Kingdom would be affected by a state of weather instability, and the weather would be relatively warm in most regions and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.Rain is expected to fall in various regions of the Kingdom, which will be heavy in the evening hours for a limited period, especially in the southern regions.On Sunday, temperatures are dropping and a partly cloudy to cloudy weather would prevail, and showers of rain are expected in various regions of the Kingdom, which may be heavy in some areas.As for Monday, the weather would remain moderate in most regions, and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with amounts of clouds appearing at different altitudes, with a chance of light showers of rain remaining in limited parts of the east and south of the Kingdom.Today's peak temperatures would be between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 18 or even 16C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 39C and lows of 23C.