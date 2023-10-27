Morocco: Joint Press Conference Between Minister Of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita And His Czech Counterpart

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Mr. Jan Lipavský, held, on October 26, 2023 in Prague, a joint press conference.

During a joint press conference held on this occasion, Mr. Nasser Bourita stressed that the number of European Union member countries that appreciate and support the autonomy plan has risen to 14 following the position expressed on Thursday by the Czech Republic, thanks to the impetus of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The Kingdom of Morocco highly commends the position of the Czech Republic on the Moroccan Sahara issue, which has considered the autonomy plan, presented in 2007, as a serious and credible effort by the Kingdom and as a "good basis" for a solution agreed between the parties.

The Minister pointed out that this support was part of an international trend to make the autonomy plan the basis for resolving the dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

The Czech Republic's position on the Moroccan Sahara issue was expressed in the Joint Declaration signed in Prague on Thursday by Bourita and Lipavský.

