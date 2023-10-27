ICMEI Joins Hands With IKBCC To Foster Bilateral Business Growth Between India And South Korea

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 13, 2023 – In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral trade and fostering stronger ties between India and South Korea, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and the Indo Korea Business Culture Centre (IKBCC) have formally entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU aims to promote collaborative business ventures and mutual cooperation between the two nations.



The signing of this MOU signifies the close friendship and strong business partnership that exists between India and South Korea. Both organizations are committed to facilitating opportunities for various industries to establish new partnerships for the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of products and services from each other's countries.



Expressing his enthusiasm about this collaboration, Sandeep Marwah, a key representative from ICMEI, remarked,“I am very pleased with the growing relationship between ICMEI and Korea. Doing business with Koreans is a delight due to their deep understanding and collaboration with Indians.”



The MOU was formally signed by Zena Chung and Sandeep Marwah, representing IKBCC and ICMEI, respectively. Distinguished guests from ICMEI and Chairman of FINNCHAM-Finland Chamber of Commerce & Incheon Metropolitan City Advisor Heikki Ranta, was also present at the signing ceremony.



The event received extensive coverage from MSTV and Radio Noida, showcasing the importance of the collaboration. Additionally, the first interview with Leo Ranta, a broadcasting influencer from Korea, was recorded by MSTV, shedding light on the promising prospects of this collaboration.



This partnership is poised to promote business growth, cultural exchange, and economic development between India and South Korea, further strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two nations.



