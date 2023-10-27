Azerbaijan Detects Workshop For Making Improvised Explosives In Karabakh Region (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijan Army Units detected a workshop for making improvised explosive devices in a handicraft manner during the inspection of the area in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, the Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

"Inside the workshop, there were a considerable number of improvised mines that could be transported by drones and metal pieces used in mine manufacturing to inflict more human casualties, as well as other explosive devices made by hand to commit various provocations," the ministry noted.

"During the local anti-terror measures conducted by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh economic region, the Armenian armed forces formations and illegal Armenian armed detachments used various explosives made in a handicraft manner in such workshops," reminded the ministry.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the region.

Within the framework of the activities, positions of Armenian armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as military means and military facilities, were disrupted using high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth. Civilians and civilian infrastructure were not targets; only legitimate military targets were disabled.