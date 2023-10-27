Azerbaijan Detects Workshop For Making Improvised Explosives In Karabakh Region (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.
The Azerbaijan
Army Units detected a workshop for making improvised explosive
devices in a handicraft manner during the inspection of the area in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, the Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.
"Inside the workshop, there were a considerable number of
improvised mines that could be transported by drones and metal
pieces used in mine manufacturing to inflict more human casualties,
as well as other explosive devices made by hand to commit various
provocations," the ministry noted.
"During the local anti-terror measures conducted by the Armed
Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh economic
region, the Armenian armed forces formations and illegal Armenian
armed detachments used various explosives made in a handicraft
manner in such workshops," reminded the ministry.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the
Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to
neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of
the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from
occupation, civil servants involved in construction and
reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well
as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the
region.
Within the framework of the activities, positions of Armenian
armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as
military means and military facilities, were disrupted using
high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth. Civilians
and civilian infrastructure were not targets; only legitimate
military targets were disabled.
MENAFN27102023000187011040ID1107316716
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.