Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 114 Times, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 26, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 114 times, having fired 500 projectiles.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
Thirty-three Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.
Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. A health facility, a cultural hall, an educational institution and a postal office were hit in the Beryslav district.
Following Russian shelling, one person was reported killed and two injured.
A reminder that, on October 26, 2023, Russian invaders launched one missile strike and 18 air strikes , and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems 35 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.
