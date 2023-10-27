Two Enemy Drones Downed Over Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 27, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with the Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions.

The relevant statement was made by Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Head Vitalii Kim on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On the night of October 27, 2023, the enemy attacked the Mykolaiv region with the Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions. Two drones were destroyed by the air defense units and systems,” Kim wrote.

Meanwhile, some Russian drones hit the targets in the Voznesensk district, outside the town of Voznesensk. Following the enemy attack, a fire broke out.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

A reminder that, on October 26, 2023, Russian invaders launched one missile strike and 18 air strikes , and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems 35 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.