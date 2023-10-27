Ammunition Found In Garabagh Region Dates Back To 2021, Mod Reports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the review of the area after local anti-terror measures conducted in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, it was determined that some of the detected TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system missiles were produced in 2021, Azernews reports.

Moreover, it was defined that some of the guided missiles of the anti-tank missile complexes Kornet and Fagot found in the region were purchased by Armenia directly from the manufacturer, and some of them were brought to Garabagh region through a third country, in accordance with the agreement signed at the end of 2020.

These facts are clear evidence of the illegal military transportation from Armenia to the Garabagh region before local anti-terror measures.