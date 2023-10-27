Ammunition Found In Garabagh Region Dates Back To 2021, Mod Reports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the review of the area after local anti-terror measures
conducted in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, it was determined
that some of the detected TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system missiles
were produced in 2021, Azernews reports.
Moreover, it was defined that some of the guided missiles of the
anti-tank missile complexes Kornet and Fagot found in the region
were purchased by Armenia directly from the manufacturer, and some
of them were brought to Garabagh region through a third country, in
accordance with the agreement signed at the end of 2020.
These facts are clear evidence of the illegal military
transportation from Armenia to the Garabagh region before local
anti-terror measures.
MENAFN27102023000195011045ID1107316713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.